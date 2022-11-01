Lumen Technologies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview: Things to Look At

Nov. 01, 2022 3:13 PM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.41B (-9.8% Y/Y).
  • The Louisiana-based telecommunications stock had seen some historical price pressure lately. After stringing together several relatively flat months, LUMN stock slipped to its lowest point in over 32 years at $6.34 per share mid-October.
  • The stock last saw the $7 mark in October 1990.
  • Wells Fargo's downgrade had promoted some bearish sentiment for LUMN shares where the research firm cut its rating to Equal Weight from Overweight, on some heavier dividend risks.
  • EBITDA projection for Lumen's "RemainCo" (what's left after $10B divestitures of its ILEC and Latin American arms) are trending lower than expected, the analyst highlighted, which suggests free cash flow falling short of what's required for dividend payments.
  • With Lumen's stock in the dumps, the current forward dividend yield is 13.59%. While that yield rates an A+ at Seeking Alpha, and Lumen has a B+ for Dividend Consistency, it rates just a C- for Dividend Safety.
  • Lumen rose about 4% earlier in the day after winning a $1.5B contract from the Defense Information Systems Agency.
  • In Q2 2022 earnings, Lumen Technologies edged expectations on revenues but fell well short of per-share profit forecasts. The report sent stock down about 3% intraday.
  • The company reiterated full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $6.9B-$7.1B; and free cash flow of $2B-$2.2B.
  • Over the last 2 years, LUMN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.

