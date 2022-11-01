Tootsie Roll drops as Spruce Point says its short again post Halloween

  • Tootsie Roll (NYSE:TR) neared session lows, down 2.5%, at least party after well known short Spruce Point Capital said it was short the candy maker again.
  • "Halloween season is over + the $700m valuation increase non-sensical," Spruce Point tweeted. "The qtr eps wasn't even a record creating $700m of mkt value?"
  • Spruce Point first published a short report on Tootsie Roll (TR) in October 2017.
  • Tootsie Roll short interest is 8.5%. Tootsie Roll (TR) has a market cap of $2.8 billion.

