Tootsie Roll drops as Spruce Point says its short again post Halloween
Nov. 01, 2022
- Tootsie Roll (NYSE:TR) neared session lows, down 2.5%, at least party after well known short Spruce Point Capital said it was short the candy maker again.
- "Halloween season is over + the $700m valuation increase non-sensical," Spruce Point tweeted. "The qtr eps wasn't even a record creating $700m of mkt value?"
- Spruce Point first published a short report on Tootsie Roll (TR) in October 2017.
- Tootsie Roll short interest is 8.5%. Tootsie Roll (TR) has a market cap of $2.8 billion.
