Human milk drug developer Intrinsic Medicine to merge with SPAC Phoenix Biotech

Drug developer Intrinsic Medicine plans to go public through a merger with SPAC Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) that pegs the company's pre-money equity value at around $136M.

Under the deal, which is expected to close during the first half of 2023, Intrinsic will receive up to $179M in cash held in trust, assuming no redemptions by Phoenix shareholders. Shares of the combined company are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol INRX.

Based in Seattle, Intrinsic has been developing drugs based on human milk to treat Gut-Brain Axis and inflammatory disorders. The company plans to use cash from the merger in part to run Phase 2 clinical trials for its lead drug candidate, OM002, as a treatment for irritable bowel syndrome.

Phoenix Biotech held its initial public offering in October 2021, raising $175M.