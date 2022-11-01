Steven Madden Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 3:34 PM ETSteven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $532.51M (+0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SHOO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
