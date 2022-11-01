JPMorgan Chase launches remote personal advice service

Nov. 01, 2022 3:39 PM ETJPMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Indianapolis - March 2016: Chase Bank III

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) Wealth Management unit launched its remote advice business, J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors, providing its clients with the ability to consult with an advisor as frequently as they want by video or phone, receive a personalized financial plan and recommendations, and have access to expert-built investment portfolios.
  • The service is integrated with the Chase ecosystem, so clients can transfer money and manage banking, investing and borrowing through the Chase Mobile app.
  • To attract new clients, the company is waiving advisory fees for six months for anyone who signs up and funds an account. J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors currently has more than 200 licensed financial professionals and plans to add 100 more in the next year. Once the launch promotion ends, the annual fee for the services is 0.6% or less depending on how much the client invests.
  • In Q3 2022, JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) Asset & Wealth Management revenue of $4.54B increased 6% Y/Y, while net income of $1.22B rose 2%.

