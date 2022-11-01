Ceridian HCM Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022
- Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+140.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $305.56M (+18.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDAY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward.
