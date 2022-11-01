Cross Country Healthcare Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETCross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+55.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $618.47M (+65.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CCRN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
