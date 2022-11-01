e.l.f. Beauty Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETe.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-23.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $104.71M (+14.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ELF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
