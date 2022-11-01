Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is in the crosshairs of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who called out pricing problems at the discount retailer.

“After receiving consumer complaints from multiple counties, AG Yost is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register,” Yost tweeted in announcement of the suit.

The suit comes only days after a report from the Butler County auditor in Ohio that found 20 Dollar General Stores with significant pricing errors. Notable examples cited by the county official included:

Nestle Coffee Mate creamer had a shelf price of $2.00 but scanned at $4.35.

Hefty solo cups had a shelf price of $4.25 but scanned at $5.95.

Perdue Chicken Strips had a shelf price of $7.95 but scanned at $10.75.

Pillsbury Grands biscuits had a shelf price of $3.00 but scanned at $3.75.

The retailer previously faced a similar charge from the state of Vermont, which it settled for $1.75M in 2019. Under the terms of that suit, Dollar General (DG) “resolved claims that it sold products that were advertised on the shelf at a lower price than the price at the register, even after being told at least 50 times by state inspectors from the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets to correct the pricing inaccuracies.”

