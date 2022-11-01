Electronic Arts FQ2 results mixed, co cuts FY 2023 net bookings guidance on FX impact

  • Electronic Arts (EA): FQ2 GAAP EPS of $1.07 beats by $0.07.
  • Net bookings of $1.75B (-5.4% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
  • Net revenue of $1.90B (+4.3% Y/Y).
  • The EA player network grew to more than 600M active accounts at quarter end.
  • EA declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share.
  • Co revises FY 2023 net bookings guidance as it expects a foreign exchange impact of about $200M.
  • Now sees FY 2023 net bookings of about $7.65B to $7.85B, from a prior forecast of about $7.90B to $8.10B. The consensus estimate is $7.97B.
  • Co raises FY 2023 EPS guidance to about $3.11-$3.34 from a previous outlook of about $2.79-$2.87.
  • Sees FY 2023 net revenue of about $7.55B to $7.75B.
  • EA sees FQ3 net bookings of about $2.425B to $2.525B, versus consensus estimate of $2.60B. FQ3 EPS is expected to be about $0.43-$0.59. FQ3 net revenue is expected to be about $1.825B to $1.925B.
