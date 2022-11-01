OneSpanEPS of $0.03, revenue of $57.1M beats by $4.47M
Nov. 01, 2022 4:02 PM ETOneSpan Inc. (OSPN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- OneSpan press release (NASDAQ:OSPN): Q3 EPS of $0.03 may not be comparable to consensus of -$0.10.
- Revenue of $57.1M (+9.2% Y/Y) beats by $4.47M.
- ARR grew 14% year-over-year to $135.8 million. Changes in foreign exchange rates as compared to the prior year period negatively impacted third quarter ARR by approximately $3.3 million.3
- Digital Agreements revenue was $12.2 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year. Security Solutions revenue was $44.9 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year.
- Gross margin was 67% compared to 70% in the same period last year. Digital Agreements and Security Solutions gross margins were 80% and 64% compared to 72% and 69% in the same period last year, respectively.
