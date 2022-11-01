AtriCure GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.02, revenue of $83.2M beats by $1.88M

Nov. 01, 2022 4:04 PM ETAtriCure, Inc. (ATRC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • AtriCure press release (NASDAQ:ATRC): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $83.2M (+18.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.88M.
  • 2022 Financial Guidance
  • Full year 2022 revenue is projected to be approximately $328 million to $333 million vs $328.61M consensus, reflecting growth of approximately 20% to 21% over full year 2021. Management now expects full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA to be a loss of approximately $4 million, and full year 2022 adjusted loss per share of approximately $1.10 to $1.12 vs -$1.10 consensus.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.