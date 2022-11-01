AtriCure GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.02, revenue of $83.2M beats by $1.88M
Nov. 01, 2022 4:04 PM ETAtriCure, Inc. (ATRC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- AtriCure press release (NASDAQ:ATRC): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $83.2M (+18.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.88M.
- 2022 Financial Guidance
- Full year 2022 revenue is projected to be approximately $328 million to $333 million vs $328.61M consensus, reflecting growth of approximately 20% to 21% over full year 2021. Management now expects full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA to be a loss of approximately $4 million, and full year 2022 adjusted loss per share of approximately $1.10 to $1.12 vs -$1.10 consensus.
Comments