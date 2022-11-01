MicroStrategyEPS of -$0.96, revenue of $126.36M beats by $0.56M

Nov. 01, 2022 4:04 PM ETMicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • MicroStrategy press release (NASDAQ:MSTR): Q3 EPS of -$0.96 may not be comparable to consensus of $1.02.
  • Revenue of $126.36M (-1.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.56M.
  • Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $100.0 million, representing a 79.8% gross margin, compared to a gross profit of $105.7 million, representing a gross margin of 82.6%, for the third quarter of 2021.
  • As of September 30, 2022, MicroStrategy had cash and cash equivalents of $60.4 million, as compared to $63.4 million as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of $3.0 million.

