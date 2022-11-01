Cirrus Logic Non-GAAP EPS of $1.99 beats by $0.55, revenue of $540.57M beats by $74.25M
Nov. 01, 2022 4:05 PM ETCirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Cirrus Logic press release (NASDAQ:CRUS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.99 beats by $0.55.
- Revenue of $540.57M (+16.0% Y/Y) beats by $74.25M.
- Q3 Outlook: Revenue is expected to range between $520 million and $580 million vs. consensus of $537.9M; GAAP gross margin is forecasted to be between 49 percent and 51 percent; Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are anticipated to range between $153 million and $159 million, including approximately $21 million in stock-based compensation expense, $9 million in amortization of acquired intangibles, and $3 million in acquisition-related costs.
