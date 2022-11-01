Mercury Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.03, revenue of $227.6M beats by $8.32M

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, revenues are forecasted to be in the range of $225.0 million to $240.0 million vs. $233.91M consensus.

GAAP net loss for the second quarter is expected to be approximately $10.3 million to $6.2 million, or $0.18 to $0.11 per share and approximately 56.4 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 is expected to be in the range of $38.0 million to $42.0 million.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.31 to $0.36 per share vs. $0.36 consensus.

For the full fiscal year 2023, revenues are forecasted to be in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion from prior outlook of $1B-$1.05B vs. $1.03B consensus,