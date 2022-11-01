Mercury Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.03, revenue of $227.6M beats by $8.32M

Nov. 01, 2022 4:05 PM ETMercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Mercury Systems press release (NASDAQ:MRCY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $227.6M (+1.2% Y/Y) beats by $8.32M.
  • Bookings of $266.9M; yielding book-to-bill of 1.17; Record backlog of $1.08 billion.

  • For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, revenues are forecasted to be in the range of $225.0 million to $240.0 million vs. $233.91M consensus.

  • GAAP net loss for the second quarter is expected to be approximately $10.3 million to $6.2 million, or $0.18 to $0.11 per share and approximately 56.4 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 is expected to be in the range of $38.0 million to $42.0 million.

  • Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.31 to $0.36 per share vs. $0.36 consensus.

    For the full fiscal year 2023, revenues are forecasted to be in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion from prior outlook of $1B-$1.05B vs. $1.03B consensus,

  • GAAP net income of $14.8 million to $24.7 million, or $0.26 to $0.44 per share and approximately 56.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the full fiscal year is expected to be approximately $202.5 million to $215.0 million,

  • Adjusted EPS for the full fiscal year is expected to be approximately $1.93 to $2.10 per share from prior outlook of $1.96-$2.17 vs. $2.08 consensus.

