Airbnb shares fall despite Q3 beat, expects booking growth to moderate slightly

Nov. 01, 2022 4:07 PM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor30 Comments

Searching for accomodation

GoodLifeStudio

  • Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.79 beats by $0.33.
  • Revenue of $2.88B (+28.6% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Q3 nights and experiences booked 99.7M (+25% Y/Y).
  • Q3 gross booking value $15.6B (+31% Y/Y).
  • Says most profitable quarter ever with $1.2B of net income.
  • Says "guest demand remains strong" and co is "seeing strong growth in the number of new Hosts on Airbnb."
  • ABNB sees Q4 revenue of $1.80B to $1.88B, compared to consensus revenue estimate of $1.86B.
  • ABNB expects "revenue as a share of GBV to decrease in Q4 2022 relative to Q3 2022, consistent with historical seasonality."
  • On a Y/Y basis, co expects nights and experiences booked growth to moderate slightly in Q4 relative to Q3.
  • ABNB expects Q4 adj. EBITDA margin to be in-line to modestly higher than last year's margin of 22%.
  • Press release
  • Shares -9.6% after hours.

