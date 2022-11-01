Airbnb shares fall despite Q3 beat, expects booking growth to moderate slightly
- Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.79 beats by $0.33.
- Revenue of $2.88B (+28.6% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Q3 nights and experiences booked 99.7M (+25% Y/Y).
- Q3 gross booking value $15.6B (+31% Y/Y).
- Says most profitable quarter ever with $1.2B of net income.
- Says "guest demand remains strong" and co is "seeing strong growth in the number of new Hosts on Airbnb."
- ABNB sees Q4 revenue of $1.80B to $1.88B, compared to consensus revenue estimate of $1.86B.
- ABNB expects "revenue as a share of GBV to decrease in Q4 2022 relative to Q3 2022, consistent with historical seasonality."
- On a Y/Y basis, co expects nights and experiences booked growth to moderate slightly in Q4 relative to Q3.
- ABNB expects Q4 adj. EBITDA margin to be in-line to modestly higher than last year's margin of 22%.
- Shares -9.6% after hours.
