Chesapeake Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $5.06 beats by $0.58
Nov. 01, 2022 4:08 PM ETChesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Chesapeake Energy press release (NASDAQ:CHK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.06 beats by $0.58.
- Delivered adjusted EBITDAX of $1.256B and a company recorded $773M in adjusted free cash flow.
- Nick Dell'Osso, Chesapeake's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The third quarter marked another period of strong performance. We remain focused on capturing the tremendous value from the premium rock, returns and runway of our Marcellus and Haynesville positions. Simultaneously, we are progressing efforts to exit our Eagle Ford position and have seen strong interest in these high-value assets. As we look to 2023, we will remain disciplined and continue to allocate capital to maximize returns from our assets, deliver sustainable free cash flow, and return that cash to shareholders through our peer-leading dividend and buyback programs. While domestic and international events continue to demonstrate the critical need for energy and the infrastructure required to transport it to market, we stand ready to deliver reliable, affordable, lower carbon energy desperately needed today."
Comments (2)