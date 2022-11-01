Alteryx Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.05, revenue of $216M beats by $23.69M

  • Alteryx press release (NYSE:AYX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $216M (+74.9% Y/Y) beats by $23.69M.
  • Shares +12%.
  • Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance:
    • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $276 million to $281 million, representing year-over-year growth of 59% to 62%.
    • ARR is expected to be in the range of $820 million to $825 million, representing year-over-year growth of 29%.
    • Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $50 million to $55 million.
    • Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.48 to $0.53 based on approximately 76.7 million non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding.
    • Full Year 2022 Guidance:
      • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $830 million to $835 million, representing year-over-year growth of 55% to 56% from prior outlook of $770M-$780M vs. $775.04M consensus
      • ARR is expected to be in the range of $820 million to $825 million, representing year-over-year growth of 29%.
      • Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is expected to be in the range of $(5) million to $0 million.

