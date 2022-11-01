Livent misses topline estimates, narrows FY outlook

Nov. 01, 2022 4:08 PM ETLivent Corporation (LTHM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Livent press release (NYSE:LTHM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $231.6M (+123.6% Y/Y) misses by $18.3M.
  • Livent has narrowed the ranges of its guidance for 2022 financial performance and increased the midpoint of its projected results for Adjusted EBITDA, underpinned by expectations for slightly higher realized pricing.  For the full year, Livent now projects revenue to be in the range of $815 million to $845 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $350 million to $370 million.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.