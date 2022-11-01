Livent misses topline estimates, narrows FY outlook
Nov. 01, 2022 4:08 PM ETLivent Corporation (LTHM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Livent press release (NYSE:LTHM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $231.6M (+123.6% Y/Y) misses by $18.3M.
- Livent has narrowed the ranges of its guidance for 2022 financial performance and increased the midpoint of its projected results for Adjusted EBITDA, underpinned by expectations for slightly higher realized pricing. For the full year, Livent now projects revenue to be in the range of $815 million to $845 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $350 million to $370 million.
