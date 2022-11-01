Four Corners Property Trust GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.01, revenue of $48.7M misses by $7.88M

Nov. 01, 2022 4:09 PM ETFour Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Four Corners Property Trust press release (NYSE:FCPT): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $48.7M (+11.5% Y/Y) misses by $7.88M.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $74.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, or $0.92 per diluted share.
  • These results compare to net income attributed to common shareholders of $61.9 million for the same nine-month period in 2021, or $0.81 per diluted share.
  • AFFO per diluted share for the third quarter was $0.41, representing a $0.02 per share increase compared to the same quarter in 2021.
  • AFFO per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $1.23, representing $0.08 per share increase compared to the same nine-month period in 2021.

