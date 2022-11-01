Big 5 Sporting Goods GAAP EPS of $0.29, revenue of $261.45M beats by $3.05M

  • Big 5 Sporting Goods press release (NASDAQ:BGFV): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.29.
  • Revenue of $261.45M (-9.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.05M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $13.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $37.3 million in the prior year period.
  • Outlook: For the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, the Company expects same store sales to decrease in the high single-digit to low double-digit range compared to the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and to increase in the low single-digit range versus the pre-pandemic fiscal 2019 fourth quarter, on a comparable day basis.
  • The Company’s same store sales guidance reflects an expectation that macroeconomic headwinds will continue to impact consumer discretionary spending over the balance of the fourth quarter.
  • Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter earnings per diluted share is expected in the range of $0.08 to $0.20, which compares to fourth quarter earnings per diluted share of $0.89 in fiscal 2021 and $0.02 in fiscal 2019, including a previously reported charge of $0.02 per diluted share in fiscal 2019.
  • During the remainder of fiscal 2022, the Company expects to open one additional store.
  • Shares -9.01%.

