Big 5 Sporting Goods GAAP EPS of $0.29, revenue of $261.45M beats by $3.05M
Nov. 01, 2022
- Big 5 Sporting Goods press release (NASDAQ:BGFV): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.29.
- Revenue of $261.45M (-9.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.05M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $13.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $37.3 million in the prior year period.
- Outlook: For the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, the Company expects same store sales to decrease in the high single-digit to low double-digit range compared to the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and to increase in the low single-digit range versus the pre-pandemic fiscal 2019 fourth quarter, on a comparable day basis.
- The Company’s same store sales guidance reflects an expectation that macroeconomic headwinds will continue to impact consumer discretionary spending over the balance of the fourth quarter.
- Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter earnings per diluted share is expected in the range of $0.08 to $0.20, which compares to fourth quarter earnings per diluted share of $0.89 in fiscal 2021 and $0.02 in fiscal 2019, including a previously reported charge of $0.02 per diluted share in fiscal 2019.
- During the remainder of fiscal 2022, the Company expects to open one additional store.
- Shares -9.01%.
