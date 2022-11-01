Mondelēz Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.05, revenue of $7.76B beats by $320M

Nov. 01, 2022 4:09 PM ETMondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Mondelēz press release (NASDAQ:MDLZ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $7.76B (+8.1% Y/Y) beats by $320M.
  • Organic Net Revenue growth of +12.1% with underlying Volume/Mix of +0.7%
  • Outlook: The company estimates currency translation would decrease 2022 net revenue growth by approximately 6.4% with a negative $0.26 impact to Adjusted EPS.
  • But raising both organic net revenue growth outlook to 10%+ and adjusted EPS growth outlook to 10%+
  • The company's Free Cash Flow outlook remains at $3+ billion, which includes a Clif Bar one-time compensation expense of $0.3 billion related to the buyout of the non-vested employee stock ownership plan shares.

