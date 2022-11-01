Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) +7.4% in Tuesday's trading to its best level in more than six years after posting stronger than expected Q3 adjusted earnings and revenues, also lifting other tanker industry stocks.

Q3 net income swung to a profit of $266.2M, or $4.31/share, from a $73.3M loss, or $1.34/share, in the year-earlier quarter, as revenues rose four-fold to $490M.

Scorpio (STNG) said time charter equivalent earnings for its medium range tanker pool rose 15% in Q3 to $41,143/day.

Jefferies analyst Omar Notka said Scorpio's (STNG) Q3 results and spot rate guidance for Q4 were "much stronger" than expected, and the company's strong cash position allowed the restart of a stock buyback program, which will offers options going forward underpinned by a strong tanker market.

Among tanker industry peers: (TK) +6.9%, (TNK) +5.6%, (FRO) +5.2%, (EURN) +5.1%, (INSW) +3.4%, (NAT) +2.6%, (DHT) +2.2%, (ASC) +2%.

Scorpio Tankers' (STNG) stock price return shows a 269% YTD gain and a 205% increase during the past year.