Devon Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $2.18 beats by $0.05, revenue of $5.43B beats by $640M
Nov. 01, 2022
- Devon Energy press release (NYSE:DVN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.18 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $5.43B (+56.5% Y/Y) beats by $640M.
- Due to the impact of acquisitions, Devon is revising its production forecast higher in the fourth quarter to a range of 640,000 to 660,000 Boe per day, a 6 percent increase compared to the year-ago quarter. This fourth-quarter volume growth will be driven by 35,000 Boe per day of incremental production from the company’s Eagle Ford acquisition.
- The company also adjusted the midpoint of its upstream capital outlook to $835 million for the upcoming quarter. This guidance incorporates $120 million of incremental capital requirements related to recent bolt-on acquisitions in the Eagle Ford and Williston Basin.
