Enovix inks MOUs with major consumer electronics firm and IPG Photonics

Nov. 01, 2022 4:12 PM ETEnovix Corporation (ENVX)IPGPBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) said Tuesday it signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with one of the world's largest consumer electronics firms.
  • The deal enables evaluation and prototyping of Enovix (ENVX) batteries for consumer electronics.
  • The MOU follows an initial technology qualification program and purchase of cells from Fab-1 by the electronics firm for a smartwatch program.
  • The companies will collaborate in development of Enovix 3D cells for consumer applications, evaluation of proprietary materials for use in the cells and expansion of Enovix's (ENVX) manufacturing footprint.
  • Additionally, Enovix (ENVX) inked a non-binding MOU with IPG Photonics (IPGP) to collaborate on next-generation laser tooling and methods to optimize battery cell manufacturing processes.
  • The MOU aims to promote the transition from mechanical cutting to laser processing in the industry at large.

