Chegg Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.07, revenue of $164.74M beats by $6.4M

Nov. 01, 2022
  • Chegg press release (NYSE:CHGG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $164.74M (-4.2% Y/Y) beats by $6.4M.
  • Chegg Services Revenues grew 8% year-over-year to $159.3 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $50.0 million
  • 4.8 million: number of Chegg Services subscribers, an increase of 9% year-over-year
  • Q4 2022 Guidance: Total revenue to be between $200 and $203 million vs. consensus of $205.07M
  • With Chegg Services revenue between $197 and $200 million,
  • Gross margin between 74% and 76%,
  • And adjusted EBITDA between $71 and $74 million or 36% margin.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Total Net Revenues in the range of $762 million to $765 million vs. consensus of $760.18M
  • Chegg Services Revenues in the range of $730 million to $733 million
  • Gross Margin between 73% and 74%
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $252 million to $255 million
  • Free Cash Flow in the range of 50% to 60% of Adjusted EBITDA
  • Capital Expenditures in the range of $100 million to $110 million

