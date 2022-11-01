Chegg Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.07, revenue of $164.74M beats by $6.4M
Nov. 01, 2022 4:13 PM ETChegg, Inc. (CHGG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Chegg press release (NYSE:CHGG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $164.74M (-4.2% Y/Y) beats by $6.4M.
- Chegg Services Revenues grew 8% year-over-year to $159.3 million
- Adjusted EBITDA was $50.0 million
- 4.8 million: number of Chegg Services subscribers, an increase of 9% year-over-year
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Total revenue to be between $200 and $203 million vs. consensus of $205.07M
- With Chegg Services revenue between $197 and $200 million,
- Gross margin between 74% and 76%,
- And adjusted EBITDA between $71 and $74 million or 36% margin.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Total Net Revenues in the range of $762 million to $765 million vs. consensus of $760.18M
- Chegg Services Revenues in the range of $730 million to $733 million
- Gross Margin between 73% and 74%
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $252 million to $255 million
- Free Cash Flow in the range of 50% to 60% of Adjusted EBITDA
- Capital Expenditures in the range of $100 million to $110 million
