Inspire Medical Systems GAAP EPS of -$0.60 beats by $0.16, revenue of $109.2M beats by $14.59M
Nov. 01, 2022 4:14 PM ETInspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Inspire Medical Systems press release (NYSE:INSP): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.60 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $109.2M (+77.0% Y/Y) beats by $14.59M.
- Full Year 2022 Guidance
- Given the positive trends during the third quarter, Inspire is increasing its full year 2022 revenue guidance to between $384 million to $388 million, which would represent growth of 65% to 66% over full year 2021 revenue of $233.4 million. This compares to the prior revenue guidance of $354 million to $362 million. Analysts estimate $361.29M.
- The Company is maintaining its full year 2022 gross margin guidance of 83% to 85%.
