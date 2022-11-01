Caesars Entertainment notches narrow earnings beat

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) rose just above the bar set by Wall Street in its Q3 earnings report.

For the third quarter, the company notched a one-cent beat on EPS expectations and a 7.8% jump in revenue to $2.9B that came in $70M above the analyst consensus. Meanwhile, same-store adjusted EBITDA of $1B reflected an $120M increase from 2021.

"Our third quarter results reflect a new quarterly record for consolidated adjusted EBITDA. Results in the quarter also reflect a new quarterly record for our brick and mortar properties led by a new all-time high third quarter EBITDA performance in our regional segment and continued strength in Las Vegas,” CEO Tom Reeg said. “Caesars Digital reported strong revenue growth in the quarter and a smaller than expected EBITDA loss driven by improved operating efficiencies."

CFO Bret Yunker added that the company worked to reduce debt significantly in the quarter as well utilizing asset sales. Net debt fell from $13.25B in 2021 to $12.36B as of the close of September.

"In early October, we successfully upsized our pro rata bank facilities to $3B, including a new $750M Term Loan A and a $2.25B Revolving Credit Facility that mature in 2028," Yunker added.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment rose 4.08% before trending into the red and continuing volatile after hours trading after the print.