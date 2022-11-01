Clorox Non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.15, revenue of $1.74B beats by $40M

Nov. 01, 2022 4:16 PM ETThe Clorox Company (CLX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Clorox press release (NYSE:CLX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $1.74B (-3.9% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Gross margin decreased 110 basis points to 36% from 37.1% in the year-ago quarter.
  • FY 2023 Guidance: Net sales from a 4% decrease to a 2% increase compared to the prior year (organic sales from a 3% decrease to a 3% increase).
  • Foreign exchange headwinds now represent about a 2-point reduction in sales from 1.5 points assumed in the prior outlook.
  • Gross margin increase of about 200 basis points
  • Advertising and sales promotion spending of about 10% of net sales
  • Diluted EPS between $3.10 and $3.47, or a 17% to 7% decrease, respectively.
  • Adjusted EPS between $3.85 and $4.22, or a 6% decrease to a 3% increase, respectively, vs. consensus of $4.06

