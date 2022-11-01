Western Union Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 in-line, revenue of $1.09B in-line
Nov. 01, 2022 4:18 PM ETThe Western Union Company (WU)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Western Union press release (NYSE:WU): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 in-line.
- Revenue of $1.09B (-15.5% Y/Y) in-line.
- “Evolve 2025” strategy starts to take root: new digital U.S. outbound customer growth accelerates 26% in September.
- The adjusted operating margin was 20.6% compared to 25.2% in the prior year period, with the prior year positively impacted by 90 basis points from the inclusion of Business Solutions.
- The Company reaffirmed its full year 2022 financial outlook provided on August 3, 2022.
- Revenue Adjusted (constant currency, excluding the impact of Argentina inflation and proforma for the planned sale of Business Solutions): mid-single digit decline, Operating Profit Margin GAAP and Adjusted: a range of 20% to 21% and EPS Adjusted: $1.75 - $1.85.
