Denny's Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 misses by $0.02, revenue of $117.5M beats by $3.37M
Nov. 01, 2022 4:21 PM ETDenny's Corporation (DENN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Denny's press release (NASDAQ:DENN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $117.5M (+13.2% Y/Y) beats by $3.37M.
- Denny's domestic system-wide same-store sales** grew 1.5% compared to the equivalent fiscal period in 2021, including a 1.1% increase at domestic franchised restaurants and a 7.1% increase at company restaurants.
- Opened eight franchised restaurants, including one international location and one Keke's location.
- Completed 19 remodels, including 16 franchised restaurants.
- Operating income was $15.8 million compared to $17.7 million in the prior year quarter.
Comments