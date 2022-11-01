Denny's Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 misses by $0.02, revenue of $117.5M beats by $3.37M

Nov. 01, 2022 4:21 PM ETDenny's Corporation (DENN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Denny's press release (NASDAQ:DENN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $117.5M (+13.2% Y/Y) beats by $3.37M.
  • Denny's domestic system-wide same-store sales** grew 1.5% compared to the equivalent fiscal period in 2021, including a 1.1% increase at domestic franchised restaurants and a 7.1% increase at company restaurants.
  • Opened eight franchised restaurants, including one international location and one Keke's location.
  • Completed 19 remodels, including 16 franchised restaurants.
  • Operating income was $15.8 million compared to $17.7 million in the prior year quarter.

