iRhythm Technologies GAAP EPS of -$0.71 beats by $0.12, revenue of $103.9M misses by $2.23M

Nov. 01, 2022 4:21 PM ETiRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • iRhythm Technologies press release (NASDAQ:IRTC): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.71 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $103.9M (+21.7% Y/Y) misses by $2.23M.
  • Gross margin of 68.3%, a 2.6 percentage point improvement compared to third quarter 2021
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $203.5 million as of September 30, 2022
  • Updating fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance to a range of approximately $407 million to $411 million
  • Improving profitability profile, including updated fiscal year 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance of negative $10 to negative $12 million

