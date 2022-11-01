iRhythm Technologies GAAP EPS of -$0.71 beats by $0.12, revenue of $103.9M misses by $2.23M
Nov. 01, 2022 4:21 PM ETiRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- iRhythm Technologies press release (NASDAQ:IRTC): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.71 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $103.9M (+21.7% Y/Y) misses by $2.23M.
- Gross margin of 68.3%, a 2.6 percentage point improvement compared to third quarter 2021
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $203.5 million as of September 30, 2022
- Updating fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance to a range of approximately $407 million to $411 million
- Improving profitability profile, including updated fiscal year 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance of negative $10 to negative $12 million
