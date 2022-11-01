For the fourth quarter of 2022, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $5.5 billion, plus or minus $300 million vs. $5.94B consensus, an increase of approximately 14% year-over-year and flat sequentially. Year-over-year and sequentially, the Embedded and Data Center segments are expected to grow. AMD expects non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 51% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the full year 2022, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $23.5 billion, plus or minus $300 million from prior outlook of $26.3B vs. $23.81B consensus, an increase of approximately 43% over 2021 led by growth in the Embedded and Data Center segments. AMD expects non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 52% for 2022.