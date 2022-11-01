Advanced Micro Devices Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 misses by $0.03, revenue of $5.57B misses by $80M

Nov. 01, 2022 4:22 PM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor43 Comments
  • Advanced Micro Devices press release (NASDAQ:AMD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $5.57B (+29.2% Y/Y) misses by $80M.
  • Shares +2.3%.

  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $5.5 billion, plus or minus $300 million vs. $5.94B consensus, an increase of approximately 14% year-over-year and flat sequentially. Year-over-year and sequentially, the Embedded and Data Center segments are expected to grow. AMD expects non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 51% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

    For the full year 2022, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $23.5 billion, plus or minus $300 million from prior outlook of $26.3B vs. $23.81B consensus, an increase of approximately 43% over 2021 led by growth in the Embedded and Data Center segments. AMD expects non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 52% for 2022.

