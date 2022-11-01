Healthpeak Properties FFO of $0.43 in-line, revenue of $520.41M beats by $9.41M
Nov. 01, 2022 4:23 PM ETHealthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Healthpeak Properties press release (NYSE:PEAK): Q3 FFO of $0.43 in-line.
- Revenue of $520.41M (+8.1% Y/Y) beats by $9.41M.
- Life Science and MOB Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 5.4% and 4.9%, respectively
- Increasing full-year 2022 FFO as Adjusted and Total Portfolio Same.
- Net debt to adjusted EBITDAre and liquidity were 5.3x and $2.4 billion, respectively, as of September 30, 2022.
- 2022 Outlook: Diluted earnings per common share from $0.97 – $1.03 to $0.94 – $0.96
- Diluted Nareit FFO share from $1.70 – $1.76 to $1.67 – $1.69
- Diluted FFO as Adjusted per share from $1.68 – $1.74 to $1.72 – $1.74
- Total Portfolio Same-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth Guidance from 3.50% – 5.00% to 4.50% – 5.50%.
