Gulfport Energy reports Q3 results
Nov. 01, 2022 4:23 PM ETGulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Gulfport Energy press release (NYSE:GPOR): Q3 Delivered total net production of 914.9 MMcfe per day
- Completed four-well Extreme pad in the Utica and brought online at a combined gross peak production rate of approximately 140 MMcfe per day
- Reported $18.5 million of net loss and $172.7 million of adjusted EBITDA
- Generated $167.9 million of net cash provided by operating activities and $11.1 million of free cash flow(1)
- Reaffirmed borrowing base of $1.0 billion with elected commitments to remain at $700 million
- Returned approximately $232.8 million of capital to shareholders through the repurchase of approximately 2.7 million shares of common stock through October 27, 2022
- Issued 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report and remain committed to delivering clean, low-carbon energy in a safe, environmentally responsible manner
Comments