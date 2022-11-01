Gulfport Energy reports Q3 results

Nov. 01, 2022 4:23 PM ETGulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Gulfport Energy press release (NYSE:GPOR): Q3 Delivered total net production of 914.9 MMcfe per day
  • Completed four-well Extreme pad in the Utica and brought online at a combined gross peak production rate of approximately 140 MMcfe per day
  • Reported $18.5 million of net loss and $172.7 million of adjusted EBITDA
  • Generated $167.9 million of net cash provided by operating activities and $11.1 million of free cash flow(1)
  • Reaffirmed borrowing base of $1.0 billion with elected commitments to remain at $700 million
  • Returned approximately $232.8 million of capital to shareholders through the repurchase of approximately 2.7 million shares of common stock through October 27, 2022
  • Issued 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report and remain committed to delivering clean, low-carbon energy in a safe, environmentally responsible manner

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.