American International Group Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.14

  • American International Group press release (NYSE:AIG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.14.
  • Total consolidated net investment income was $2.7B, down 28% Y/Y.
  • General Insurance combined ratio of 97.3% improved by 2.4 points from the prior year quarter.
  • General Insurance adjusted accident year combined ratio* of 88.4% improved by 2.1 points from the prior year quarter, led by Global Commercial with 5.9 points of improvement to 83.0%.
  • Life and Retirement posted another quarter of strong sales with premiums and deposits of $8.9 billion, up from $7.2 billion in the prior year quarter with positive year on year growth in each of the four operating segments.

