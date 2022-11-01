American International Group Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.14
Nov. 01, 2022 4:24 PM ETAmerican International Group, Inc. (AIG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- American International Group press release (NYSE:AIG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.14.
- Total consolidated net investment income was $2.7B, down 28% Y/Y.
- General Insurance combined ratio of 97.3% improved by 2.4 points from the prior year quarter.
- General Insurance adjusted accident year combined ratio* of 88.4% improved by 2.1 points from the prior year quarter, led by Global Commercial with 5.9 points of improvement to 83.0%.
- Life and Retirement posted another quarter of strong sales with premiums and deposits of $8.9 billion, up from $7.2 billion in the prior year quarter with positive year on year growth in each of the four operating segments.
Comments (1)