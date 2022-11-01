Henry Schein receives subpoena for documents related to former veterinary division
Nov. 01, 2022 4:27 PM ETHenry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) received a grand jury subpoena from a federal court in Virginia in August asking for documents related to Butler Animal Health Supply, a former subsidiary, the company revealed in a 10Q filing Tuesday.
- "The investigation relates to the sale of veterinary prescription drugs to certain customers," the filing states.
- Henry Schein (HSIC) said it received a second subpoena in October. This subpoena requested documents related to payments the company received from Butler or Covetrus.
- Butler became part of Covetrus in 2019.
- Henry Schein (HSIC) said it is cooperating with the investigation.
