Henry Schein receives subpoena for documents related to former veterinary division

Nov. 01, 2022 4:27 PM ET Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) received a grand jury subpoena from a federal court in Virginia in August asking for documents related to Butler Animal Health Supply, a former subsidiary, the company revealed in a 10Q filing Tuesday.
  • "The investigation relates to the sale of veterinary prescription drugs to certain customers," the filing states.
  • Henry Schein (HSIC) said it received a second subpoena in October. This subpoena requested documents related to payments the company received from Butler or Covetrus.
  • Butler became part of Covetrus in 2019.
  • Henry Schein (HSIC) said it is cooperating with the investigation.

