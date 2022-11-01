Horizon Technology Finance Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.08, total investment income of $23.25M beats by $4.46M
- Horizon Technology Finance press release (NASDAQ:HRZN): Q3 NII of $0.43 beats by $0.08.
- Total investment income of $23.25M (+39.5% Y/Y) beats by $4.46M.
- Total investment portfolio of $634.6 million as of September 30, 2022
- Net asset value of $307.7 million, or $11.66 per share, as of September 30, 2022
- Annualized portfolio yield on debt investments of 15.9% for the quarter
- HRZN funded seven loans totaling $88.5 million.
- Subsequent to quarter end, increased monthly distributions by 10% to $0.11 per share payable in January, February and March 2023 and declared a special distribution of $0.05 per share payable in December 2022.
- Note: The revised post corrects figures.
This was corrected on 11/02/2022 at 12:43 AM. The revised post corrects figures.
