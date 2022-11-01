Healthpeak portfolio NOI accelerates in Q2; raises lower end of guidance range

Nov. 01, 2022 4:27 PM ETHealthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Scientist discussing with colleagues

alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) boosted the lower end of its full-year FFO guidance after Q2 earnings were in line with Wall Street expectations, its revenue beat consensus, as its same-store portfolio cash NOI accelerated in the quarter.

The life science and medical office building landlord now expects FY2022 adjusted FFO per share of $1.72-$1.74 vs. prior view of $1.68-$1.74 and consensus of $1.73.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $0.43, matching the average analyst estimate, slipped from $0.44 in Q2 and increased from $0.40 in Q3 2021.

Q3 total pro forma same-store portfolio cash NOI rose 5.1% Y/Y vs. +3.6% Y/Y in Q2. Life science same-store cash NOI increased 5.4% (vs. 4.3% in Q2) and medical office building same-store cash NOI climbed 4.9% (vs. 4.5% in Q2).

Q3 total revenue of $520.4M, beating the $511.0M consensus, rose from $517.9M in Q2 and from $481.5M in the year-ago quarter.

Total costs and expenses of $466.2M vs. $462.9M in the prior quarter and $438.8M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on Nov. 2 at 11:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) FFO of $0.43 in-line, revenue of $520.41M beats by $9.41M

See why SA contributor Gen Alpha calls Healthpeak (PEAK) a smart income stock

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.