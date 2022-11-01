Match Group GAAP EPS of $0.44 in-line, revenue of $809.55M beats by $15.06M
Nov. 01, 2022 4:29 PM ETMatch Group, Inc. (MTCH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Match Group press release (NASDAQ:MTCH): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.44 in-line.
- Revenue of $809.55M (+1.0% Y/Y) beats by $15.06M.
- Adjusted Operating Income was $284 million, flat over the prior year quarter, representing an Adjusted Operating Income Margin of 35%.
- Payers increased 2% to 16.5 million, up from 16.3 million in the prior year quarter.
- RPP was flat over the prior year quarter at $16.02, up 9% FXN.
- Tinder Direct Revenue grew 6% (+16% FXN) over the prior year quarter driven by 7% Payers growth to 11.1 million partially offset by RPP declines of 1%.
- All Other Brands collectively had a Direct Revenue decline of 5% year-over-year driven by an 8% Payers decline, partially offset by 3% RPP growth. Within All Other Brands, Hinge Direct Revenue grew nearly 40% year-over-year.
- Year-to-date 2022 Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow were $300 million and $262 million, respectively, impacted by the $441 million payment related to the previously disclosed Tinder litigation settlement in the second quarter of 2022.
- For Q4, we expect Total Revenue of $780 million to $790 million. For Tinder, we expect Direct Revenue to be relatively flat Y/Y given ALC softness and still-building product momentum. FX is expected to be nearly a nine-point drag on both Total Revenue and Tinder Direct Revenue growth. We expect the Emerging Brands to continue to grow very strongly yearover-year led by Hinge, BLK and Chispa to help offset continued but moderating declines at our Established Brands. We expect Q4 Adjusted Operating Income to be in the range of $270 million to $275 million, representing margin of 35% at the midpoints.
- In the current economic environment, visibility into 2023 performance is challenging. That said, we’re focused on delivering 5% to 10% revenue growth for the full year. We expect Y/Y revenue growth to accelerate gradually as the year progresses and a three-point full year FX headwind.
- We expect to provide an updated 2023 outlook on our Q4 call, but below we provide a preliminary outlook at a brand level based on our current expectations of economic conditions in 2023.
- Shares +9.45%.
