Match Group GAAP EPS of $0.44 in-line, revenue of $809.55M beats by $15.06M

Nov. 01, 2022 4:29 PM ETMatch Group, Inc. (MTCH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Match Group press release (NASDAQ:MTCH): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.44 in-line.
  • Revenue of $809.55M (+1.0% Y/Y) beats by $15.06M.
  • Adjusted Operating Income was $284 million, flat over the prior year quarter, representing an Adjusted Operating Income Margin of 35%.
  • Payers increased 2% to 16.5 million, up from 16.3 million in the prior year quarter.
  • RPP was flat over the prior year quarter at $16.02, up 9% FXN.
  • Tinder Direct Revenue grew 6% (+16% FXN) over the prior year quarter driven by 7% Payers growth to 11.1 million partially offset by RPP declines of 1%.
  • All Other Brands collectively had a Direct Revenue decline of 5% year-over-year driven by an 8% Payers decline, partially offset by 3% RPP growth. Within All Other Brands, Hinge Direct Revenue grew nearly 40% year-over-year.
  • Year-to-date 2022 Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow were $300 million and $262 million, respectively, impacted by the $441 million payment related to the previously disclosed Tinder litigation settlement in the second quarter of 2022.
  • For Q4, we expect Total Revenue of $780 million to $790 million. For Tinder, we expect Direct Revenue to be relatively flat Y/Y given ALC softness and still-building product momentum. FX is expected to be nearly a nine-point drag on both Total Revenue and Tinder Direct Revenue growth. We expect the Emerging Brands to continue to grow very strongly yearover-year led by Hinge, BLK and Chispa to help offset continued but moderating declines at our Established Brands. We expect Q4 Adjusted Operating Income to be in the range of $270 million to $275 million, representing margin of 35% at the midpoints.
  • In the current economic environment, visibility into 2023 performance is challenging. That said, we’re focused on delivering 5% to 10% revenue growth for the full year. We expect Y/Y revenue growth to accelerate gradually as the year progresses and a three-point full year FX headwind.
  • We expect to provide an updated 2023 outlook on our Q4 call, but below we provide a preliminary outlook at a brand level based on our current expectations of economic conditions in 2023.
  • Shares +9.45%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.