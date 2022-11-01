Rocky Brands Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETRocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $140.9M (+12.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RCKY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
