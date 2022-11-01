as compared to $207.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. For full-year 2022, the Company expects Adjusted EBITDA

in a range of $1,050 million to $1,070 million, as compared to $797.7 million for full-year 2021. Our forecast reflects anticipated continued strong operational execution, continued market share growth and disciplined cost management. Net Free Cash Flow for full-year 2022 is expected to be approximately $400 million.