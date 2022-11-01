Univar Solutions Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 beats by $0.08, revenue of $2.98B beats by $200M
Nov. 01, 2022 4:29 PM ETUnivar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Univar Solutions press release (NYSE:UNVR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $2.98B (+20.2% Y/Y) beats by $200M.
- Outlook
- The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA(1) to be between $180 million and $200 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $207.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. For full-year 2022, the Company expects Adjusted EBITDA(1) in a range of $1,050 million to $1,070 million, as compared to $797.7 million for full-year 2021. Our forecast reflects anticipated continued strong operational execution, continued market share growth and disciplined cost management. Net Free Cash Flow for full-year 2022 is expected to be approximately $400 million.
- Shares +0.5%.
