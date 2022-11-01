mCloud stock gains 16% postmarket on Google Cloud integration, $12.5M funding

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) said Tuesday it implemented a new go-to-market plan as part of its partnership with Google Cloud.

Shares of mCloud (MCLD), which ended 8.3% lower on Tuesday, rose 16.2% after the bell.

The firm also announced $12.5M funding from a consortium of investors based in Saudi Arabia supporting the growth its sustainability applications on Google Cloud, aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

Through the partnership with Google Cloud, mCloud (OTCQB:MCLDF) will co-market, co-sell, and deliver AssetCare sustainability solutions to customers worldwide.

mCloud (OTCQB:MCLDF) expects to benefit from over 25% improvements to its cost structure starting in calendar Q4 and fully in place by end of Q1 2023.

The optimizations include an ~25% reduction in headcount implemented in Q3 related to the firm's exit from its technical project services unit, and improvements to costs associated with sales and marketing and R&D as these align with Google Cloud.

mCloud (OTCQB:MCLDF) will exit its technical project services business to focus resources on higher-margin AssetCare growth.

The company will not continue delivering or pursuing renewal of certain legacy assets and workers.

mCloud (OTCQB:MCLDF) has been working with Carbon Royalty, which provided working capital, to implement AssetCare at dealerships in North America.

mCloud (OTCQB:MCLDF) is now seeking to potentially restructure the original deal with Carbon Royalty.

mCloud (OTCQB:MCLDF) also entered into securities purchase deal with strategic investors, largely industrial organizations based in Saudi Arabia aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, for the purposes of a non-brokered share financing of up to $12.5M.

The company will issue ~11M shares at $1.14 apiece. The offering is expected to be completed in the next several days.

Proceeds will be used to ramp up deployment of mCloud's (OTCQB:MCLDF) sustainability and decarbonization capabilities on Google Cloud.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.