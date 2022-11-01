mCloud stock gains 16% postmarket on Google Cloud integration, $12.5M funding

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) said Tuesday it implemented a new go-to-market plan as part of its partnership with Google Cloud.

Shares of mCloud (MCLD), which ended 8.3% lower on Tuesday, rose 16.2% after the bell.

The firm also announced $12.5M funding from a consortium of investors based in Saudi Arabia supporting the growth its sustainability applications on Google Cloud, aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

Through the partnership with Google Cloud, mCloud (OTCQB:MCLDF) will co-market, co-sell, and deliver AssetCare sustainability solutions to customers worldwide.

mCloud (OTCQB:MCLDF) expects to benefit from over 25% improvements to its cost structure starting in calendar Q4 and fully in place by end of Q1 2023.

The optimizations include an ~25% reduction in headcount implemented in Q3 related to the firm's exit from its technical project services unit, and improvements to costs associated with sales and marketing and R&D as these align with Google Cloud.

mCloud (OTCQB:MCLDF) will exit its technical project services business to focus resources on higher-margin AssetCare growth.

The company will not continue delivering or pursuing renewal of certain legacy assets and workers.

mCloud (OTCQB:MCLDF) has been working with Carbon Royalty, which provided working capital, to implement AssetCare at dealerships in North America.

mCloud (OTCQB:MCLDF) is now seeking to potentially restructure the original deal with Carbon Royalty.

mCloud (OTCQB:MCLDF) also entered into securities purchase deal with strategic investors, largely industrial organizations based in Saudi Arabia aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, for the purposes of a non-brokered share financing of up to $12.5M.

The company will issue ~11M shares at $1.14 apiece. The offering is expected to be completed in the next several days.

Proceeds will be used to ramp up deployment of mCloud's (OTCQB:MCLDF) sustainability and decarbonization capabilities on Google Cloud.