CVRx GAAP EPS of -$0.48 beats by $0.08, revenue of $6.2M beats by $0.52M

Nov. 01, 2022 4:32 PM ETCVRx, Inc. (CVRX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • CVRx press release (NASDAQ:CVRX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.48 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $6.2M (+82.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.52M.
  • Shares +3.8%.

  • For the full year of 2022, the Company now expects:

    • Total revenue between $21.8 million and $22.3 million as compared to prior guidance of $20.5 million and $23.0 million from prior outlook of $20.5M-$23M vs. $21.77M consensus.
    • Gross margin between 76% and 77% as compared to prior guidance of 75% and 76%;
    • Operating expenses between $58 million and $60 million as compared to prior guidance of $58 million and $61 million;

    For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company expects to report total revenue between $6.5 million and $7.0 million VS. $6.81M consensus

