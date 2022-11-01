KAR Auction Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.04, revenue of $393M misses by $9.51M
- KAR Auction press release (NYSE:KAR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $393M (+13.2% Y/Y) misses by $9.51M.
- Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $69.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared with $66.6 million, including a $10 million gain from sale of investments, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
- Marketplace revenue, excluding purchased vehicle sales, was $248.1 million, an increase of 14% for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $217.8 million for the third quarter of 2021.
- Marketplace gross profit per vehicle sold increased 14% to $320 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared with $280 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
- Finance segment's strong third quarter performance was driven by increased revenue per loan transaction of 16% and increased loan transactions of 13%.
- In the third quarter of 2022, KAR repurchased and retired 3,309,527 shares of common stock in the open market at a weighted average price of $15.11 per share, aggregating $50 million.
