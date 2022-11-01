KAR Auction Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.04, revenue of $393M misses by $9.51M

Nov. 01, 2022 4:33 PM ETKAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • KAR Auction press release (NYSE:KAR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $393M (+13.2% Y/Y) misses by $9.51M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $69.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared with $66.6 million, including a $10 million gain from sale of investments, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Marketplace revenue, excluding purchased vehicle sales, was $248.1 million, an increase of 14% for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $217.8 million for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Marketplace gross profit per vehicle sold increased 14% to $320 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared with $280 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Finance segment's strong third quarter performance was driven by increased revenue per loan transaction of 16% and increased loan transactions of 13%.
  • In the third quarter of 2022, KAR repurchased and retired 3,309,527 shares of common stock in the open market at a weighted average price of $15.11 per share, aggregating $50 million.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.