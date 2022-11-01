Yum China Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49, revenue of $2.68B

Nov. 01, 2022 4:33 PM ETYum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Yum China press release (NYSE:YUMC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49.
  • Revenue of $2.68B (+5.1% Y/Y).
  • Same-store sales were flat year over year, with flat growth at KFC and an increase of 2% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.
  • Total system sales increased 5% year over year, with increases of 5% at KFC and 7% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.
  • Restaurant margin was 18.8%, compared with 12.2% in the prior year period.
  • 2022 Outlook: To open approximately 1,000 to 1,200 net new stores.
  • To make capital expenditures in the range of approximately $800 million to $1 billion.
  • Shares +3%.

