Power Integrations Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETPower Integrations, Inc. (POWI)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (-1.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $164.29M (-7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, POWI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
