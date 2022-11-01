Brixmor Property FFO of $0.49 in-line, revenue of $304.75M beats by $3.31M
Nov. 01, 2022 4:34 PM ETBrixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Brixmor Property press release (NYSE:BRX): Q3 FFO of $0.49 in-line.
- Revenue of $304.75M (+5.0% Y/Y) beats by $3.31M.
- Sequentially increased total leased occupancy to a record 93.3%, anchor leased occupancy to 95.4%, and small shop leased occupancy to a record 88.8%.
- Total signed but not yet commenced lease population represented 2.8 million square feet and $53.0 million of annualized base rent
- Reported an increase in same property NOI of 3.6%.
- Stabilized $45.9 million of reinvestment projects at an average incremental NOI yield of 8%, with the in process reinvestment pipeline totaling $400.3 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%.
