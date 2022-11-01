TravelCenters of America Non-GAAP EPS of $2.54 misses by $0.13, revenue of $2.81B beats by $80M
Nov. 01, 2022 4:37 PM ETTravelCenters of America Inc. (TA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- TravelCenters of America press release (NASDAQ:TA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.54 misses by $0.13.
- Revenue of $2.81B (+44.8% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- CEO comment: "Our ongoing investment in growth initiatives is designed to drive performance in 2023 and beyond, with a focus on site refreshes, technology initiatives and network expansion, which includes a total of five travel centers and two truck service facilities acquired thus far in 2022 and 16 franchise agreements signed. To date, these acquisitions are meeting or exceeding our EBITDA underwriting expectations. In addition, we expect that 15 of the previously signed franchise locations will begin operations in 2023, furthering the growth that our transformation plan envisioned. While our results in the third quarter continued to benefit from strong fuel margins, we are confident that our overall operational excellence will ensure TA remains resilient as we move towards our long-term targets in 2023 and beyond.”
