Acadia Realty Trust FFO of $0.28 beats by $0.01, revenue of $79.94M beats by $6.82M

Nov. 01, 2022 4:37 PM ETAcadia Realty Trust (AKR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Acadia Realty Trust press release (NYSE:AKR): Q3 FFO of $0.28 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $79.94M (+11.2% Y/Y) beats by $6.82M.
  • Generated a 5.4% and 6.6% increase in its Core Portfolio same-property NOI, during the third quarter and year-to-date, respectively, trending above its initial 4% to 6% annual guidance
  • Updated guidance for annual net (loss) earnings per share to ($0.19) to ($0.14) (from $0.27 to $0.36)
  • Increased guidance, for the third time this year, for FFO Before Special Items per share to $1.28 to $1.30 (from $1.20 to $1.32) vs. $1.25 consensus.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.