Acadia Realty Trust FFO of $0.28 beats by $0.01, revenue of $79.94M beats by $6.82M
Nov. 01, 2022 4:37 PM ETAcadia Realty Trust (AKR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Acadia Realty Trust press release (NYSE:AKR): Q3 FFO of $0.28 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $79.94M (+11.2% Y/Y) beats by $6.82M.
- Generated a 5.4% and 6.6% increase in its Core Portfolio same-property NOI, during the third quarter and year-to-date, respectively, trending above its initial 4% to 6% annual guidance
- Updated guidance for annual net (loss) earnings per share to ($0.19) to ($0.14) (from $0.27 to $0.36)
- Increased guidance, for the third time this year, for FFO Before Special Items per share to $1.28 to $1.30 (from $1.20 to $1.32) vs. $1.25 consensus.
